Dough Co. Pizza

A hip and casual pizza jhttps://s3.amazonaws.com/toasttab/restaurants/restaurant-17850000000000000/background_1594314125_212.jpg?ts=1594314126315oint offering hand crafted New York style pizza, by the slice or whole pie. Keep it old school with classic toppings or explore some of our original specialties. A selection of sandwiches on fresh baked bread, wings, salads and house made desserts means there’s something for everyone. A top notch craft beer selection and games for the kids: there’s no reason to be in a hurry.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2330 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (516 reviews)

Popular Items

Create your Own Half/Half Pizza
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings or choose from a specialty pizza for each half
Wings
Our delicious Dough Co. Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Hog Wild
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Extra Mozzarella, Parmesan
Breadstick Bites$5.00
Fresh baked and fluffy, brushed with garlic butter and served with choice of 2 sauces
Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive
Margaret
Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Extra Mozzarella
Create your own Slice$4.50
An enormous slice topped with red sauce and mozzarella. Choose any combination of toppings to make it your own
Taco Pizza
Beef, Green Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Queso, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
Create your own Pizza
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings to create your own
Side of Ranch$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2330 University Ave

Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
