Downtown Experiment

Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails

No reviews yet

Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails is downtown Riverside's newest destination for craft cocktails and handcrafted dishes. Our gourmet take on American classics is the perfect combination of comfort and taste. All our ingredients are always fresh and made to order by our in-house chef and his team. If you're looking for delicious food, great drinks, and good people, you're always welcome at Hotz!

