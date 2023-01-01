Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Duncanville
/
Duncanville
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Duncanville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen
100 S. Main St 101B, Duncanville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
More about Mudhook Bar and Kitchen
Cesar's Snack Shack - Duncanville
450 E Hwy 67, Duncanville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.25
More about Cesar's Snack Shack - Duncanville
Browse other tasty dishes in Duncanville
Fish Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Cake
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Croissants
Mac And Cheese
Grilled Chicken
Waffles
More near Duncanville to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Irving
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Bedford
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(161 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston