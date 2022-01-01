DUNE by Laurent Tourondel
DUNE, led by Michelin-starred Chef Laurent Tourondel and WeChef Hospitality is located adjacent to the highly acclaimed Auberge Beach Residences in Fort Lauderdale. As an unsurpassed and elegant but relaxed waterfront dining escape, DUNE offers captivating views of the Atlantic Ocean at every turn with coveted beachfront dining access. Open for dinner and happy hour in addition to private events, our menu features locally sourced, fresh ingredients inspired by a Mediterranean flare.
2200 North Ocean BLVD
Location
2200 North Ocean BLVD
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Song
SUSHI SONG
Phenomenal Sushi Bar
Twice Removed
Come in and enjoy!
Scolapasta Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Shooters Waterfront
Fort Lauderdale's most popular waterfront dining destination is back with an entirely new look and a freshly inspired menu. Now owned by the same restaurant and yacht provisioning experts who for years earned a reputation as one of South Florida's most highly regarded culinary teams at The Grateful Palate, the all-new Shooters Waterfront delivers superb food, service and spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner and features Fort Lauderdale's most beautiful Sunday brunch. With three large, artfully designed bars inside and out, a chic outdoor waterside lounge and resort contemporary dining room, Shooters Waterfront is Fort Lauderdale's most exciting dining destination. With 340 feet of dockage and valet parking, guests are welcome to arrive by car or by boat.