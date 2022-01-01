Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato basil soup in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Tomato Basil Soup
Durham restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
Avg 4.4
(1475 reviews)
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
$12.00
Quart Tomato Basil Soup
$19.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
Avg 4.5
(101 reviews)
Add cup of Sweet Tomato Basil soup to any meal
$2.50
More about Chelsea Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Waffles
Cobbler
Spinach Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Veggie Burgers
Croissants
Teriyaki Salmon
Tarts
More near Durham to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(527 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston