Go
Toast

Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli

Charlottesville's legendary Irish pub and sandwich shop located at 2200 JPA. Now under new ownership, Durty Nelly's Pub and Deli serves what regulars call the best Reuben in C-ville, plus they proudly host live performances by local musicians. Follow them on Instagram at durty nelly's underscore va for show announcements and to follow along with their ongoing renovation. Get dürty at Nelly’s!

SANDWICHES

2200 Jefferson Park Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Club$9.75
chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo on kaiser roll
Bag of Chips$2.00
choice of Rt 11 chips
BLT$8.50
on white, wheat, or marble rye
Hot Sicilian$9.75
genoa salami, turkey, provolone, red onion, pepper relish, & dürty dressing on marble rye
Jefferson$9.75
turkey, swiss, bacon, cole slaw, durty dressing, on wheat
Italian$11.50
capicola, provolone, genoa salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper relish, dürty dressing
Cavalier$11.50
turkey, roast beef, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & dürty dressing
Henny Penny$11.00
chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & dürty dressing on garden wrap
Reuben$9.75
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Isle dressing on marble rye
Fry's Spring Beach Club Sandwich$10.75
classic triple decker on choice of white, wheat, or marble rye
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
TV
Takeout

Location

2200 Jefferson Park Ave

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fry's Spring Station

No reviews yet

We are back and excited to serve you!

Trinity On The Corner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Asado Wing and Taco Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pronto!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Dine In, Order Ahead, Delivery, Curbside Pick Up

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston