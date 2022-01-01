Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve brisket

Smoked Brisket Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$19.00
American Kobe beef, bourbon barbecue sauce and Grandma Coyne's slaw on country white hoagie.
More about Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
Porterhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Porterhouse

600 S Rivershore Ln, Eagle

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Porterhouse Club$10.95
House made oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion on Gaston's sourdough.
Ultimate BLT$10.95
Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, with avocado spread & pesto mayo on Gaston's multi-grain.
California Tri Tip$10.95
Our house smoked tri tip with avocado, salsa, mayo, and lettuce on Gaston's rustic baguette.
More about Porterhouse

