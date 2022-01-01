Tacos in East Peoria
Pho Noodle House
206 West Camp Street, East Peoria
|Vietnamese Street Tacos
|$13.00
3 crispy rice taco shells, smoked brisket, jalapeno, pickled veggies, herbs, drizzled with hoisin & sriracha
|1 Taco
|$5.00
Childers Eatery
815 W. Camp St., East Peoria
|Butternut Squash Kale & Pepita Tacos
|$9.49
Butternut squash, sautéed kale, black bean spread, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, crème. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
|Chimichurri Steak Tacos
|$13.49
Top sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, julienned poblano & red peppers, smoked blue cheese. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
|Shrimp & Edamame Tacos
|$11.49
Gochujang glazed shrimp, corn edamame succotash, avocado, crispy wonton taco shells. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.