Tacos in East Peoria

Go
East Peoria restaurants
East Peoria restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Pho Noodle House

206 West Camp Street, East Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Street Tacos$13.00
3 crispy rice taco shells, smoked brisket, jalapeno, pickled veggies, herbs, drizzled with hoisin & sriracha
1 Taco$5.00
More about Pho Noodle House
Item pic

 

Childers Eatery

815 W. Camp St., East Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butternut Squash Kale & Pepita Tacos$9.49
Butternut squash, sautéed kale, black bean spread, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, crème. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Chimichurri Steak Tacos$13.49
Top sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, julienned poblano & red peppers, smoked blue cheese. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Shrimp & Edamame Tacos$11.49
Gochujang glazed shrimp, corn edamame succotash, avocado, crispy wonton taco shells. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery

