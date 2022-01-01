Eaton restaurants you'll love

Eaton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Eaton

Eaton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Eaton restaurants

Frontline Coffee image

 

Frontline Coffee

1203 North Barron Street, Eaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
Iced Frappe$4.29
More about Frontline Coffee
The Stable image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Stable

507 North Barron Street, Eaton

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Saddle Up$12.99
Applewood smoke bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, signature haystacks, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
Grilled Smoked Chops$15.99
Two grilled bone-in chops, served with two sides
Chicken Strip Dinner$15.99
4 strips, grilled or hand breaded and fried, with 2 sides
More about The Stable
Bushrod Brew Works image

 

Bushrod Brew Works

211 N Barron St, Eaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bushrod Brew Works
