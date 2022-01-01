Go
Toast

Eclectic Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.99
Traditional Enchiladas$11.99
Bean & Cheese Burro$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Strawberry & Chicken Salad$14.99
A colorful blend of all white meat chicken, strawberry, blueberry, spring mix, bleu cheese crumbles, walnut and poppy seed dressing.
Leo's Special Chicken Burro$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
Gourmet Iced Teas$2.99
Grilled Reuben$11.99
House baked and trimmed corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and home made Russian dressing.
Rolled Tacos Quartet$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
Leo’s Special Chicken Chimi$16.99
House Made Guacamole, Salsa & Chips$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd

Tucson AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
