Egg Harbor restaurants you'll love

Egg Harbor restaurants
Toast
  Egg Harbor

Egg Harbor's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Cake
Must-try Egg Harbor restaurants

Mojo Restaurant Group image

 

Mojo Restaurant Group

7778 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

No reviews yet
Burrito$9.00
Beef, Chicken or Veggies with Tomatoes, Onions, Rice and Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Chicken Tenders$9.00
With a Choice of Sauce
Cheese Curds$8.00
Renards Battered Cheese Curds
More about Mojo Restaurant Group
Restaurant banner

 

Village Cafe Egg Harbor

7918 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

No reviews yet
Corned Beef Omelette$13.50
Carla's homemade corned beef. Topped with hollandaise with a choice of cafe potatoes or fruit and toast
Biscuits and gravy$12.00
topped with eggs and homemade sausage gravy served with fresh fruit
Coffee Cake (Call for daily selection)$5.25
Our famous homemade coffee cake flavor changes daily
More about Village Cafe Egg Harbor
Restaurant banner

 

FIRESIDE & BIG EASY

7755 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor

No reviews yet
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA$13.00
Scrambled egg, three cheese blend, and side of our housemade salsa. Choice of meat includes bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or andouille sausage.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.00
Build your own delicious sandwich with two fried eggs and your choice of:
biscuit/bagel/English muffin
bacon/ham/turkey sausage
cheddar/pepper jack
CHICKEN AND BISCUIT SLIDERS$13.00
Our famous fried chicken, bacon, and sweet sausage gravy on buttermilk biscuits.
More about FIRESIDE & BIG EASY

