Egg Harbor restaurants you'll love

Mojo Restaurant Group
7778 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$9.00
Beef, Chicken or Veggies with Tomatoes, Onions, Rice and Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
With a Choice of Sauce
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Renards Battered Cheese Curds
Village Cafe Egg Harbor
7918 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Omelette
|$13.50
Carla's homemade corned beef. Topped with hollandaise with a choice of cafe potatoes or fruit and toast
|Biscuits and gravy
|$12.00
topped with eggs and homemade sausage gravy served with fresh fruit
|Coffee Cake (Call for daily selection)
|$5.25
Our famous homemade coffee cake flavor changes daily
FIRESIDE & BIG EASY
7755 Hwy 42, Egg Harbor
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
|$13.00
Scrambled egg, three cheese blend, and side of our housemade salsa. Choice of meat includes bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or andouille sausage.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$12.00
Build your own delicious sandwich with two fried eggs and your choice of:
biscuit/bagel/English muffin
bacon/ham/turkey sausage
cheddar/pepper jack
|CHICKEN AND BISCUIT SLIDERS
|$13.00
Our famous fried chicken, bacon, and sweet sausage gravy on buttermilk biscuits.