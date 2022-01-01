Go
El Chucho

TACOS

3313 11th St NW • $

Avg 4 (1180 reviews)

Popular Items

POLLO (2 TACOS)$6.00
Chicken tinga with sofrito & cabbage
AL PASTOR (2 TACOS)$6.50
Adobo marinated pork a la plancha w/classic toppings
CHIPS AND SALSA$3.00
El Chucho's house salsa with chips
ASADA (2 TACOS)$7.00
Lime & chili marinated steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco
GUACAMOLE CON TODO$9.00
Guacamole "con todo" (Avocado, onion, jalapeno, tomato, and jicama) served with chips and house salsa
BURRITO CARNE ASADA$14.50
CAMERONES (2 TACOS)$9.00
Adobo fried shrimp, mango jicama salad, roasted jalapeno aioli
BURRITO AL PASTOR$11.00
stuffed with chihuahua cheese, black beans, rice, topped w/ lime crema, salsa cruda on the side
al pastor adobe marinated ground pork shoulder with cubed pineapple
PESCADO (2 TACOS)$8.00
Battered and fried atlantic salmon, salsa de pina, black garlic aioli and queso fresco
ELOTE CALLEJERO$4.75
Corn on the cob "Mexican Street Style"
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3313 11th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday3:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday3:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
