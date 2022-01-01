Salmon in El Monte
El Monte restaurants that serve salmon
More about B Nutritious
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
B Nutritious
3311 Tyler Ave, El Monte
|Honey Soy Glazed Salmon
|$14.00
Salmon glazed with our house made honey soy on top of your choice of rice and veggies,
More about Tonkotsu House Ramen
Tonkotsu House Ramen
12010 RAMONA BLVD #4, EL MONTE
|CA Roll with Salmon
|$10.75
Our CA Roll with the addition of raw salmon on top.
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$9.75
Avocado, raw salmon, seaweed sheet, rice and sesame seeds.
|Salmon Bowl
|$5.50
White rice with raw salmon and shredded seaweed.