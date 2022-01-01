Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in El Monte

Go
El Monte restaurants
Toast

El Monte restaurants that serve salmon

Honey Soy Glazed Salmon image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

B Nutritious

3311 Tyler Ave, El Monte

Avg 4.6 (542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Soy Glazed Salmon$14.00
Salmon glazed with our house made honey soy on top of your choice of rice and veggies,
More about B Nutritious
Item pic

 

Tonkotsu House Ramen

12010 RAMONA BLVD #4, EL MONTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CA Roll with Salmon$10.75
Our CA Roll with the addition of raw salmon on top.
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.75
Avocado, raw salmon, seaweed sheet, rice and sesame seeds.
Salmon Bowl$5.50
White rice with raw salmon and shredded seaweed.
More about Tonkotsu House Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in El Monte

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Fried Rice

Map

More near El Monte to explore

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston