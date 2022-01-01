Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Elkhart

Go
Elkhart restaurants
Toast

Elkhart restaurants that serve coleslaw

Smokin Fatty's image

 

Smokin Fatty's

3241 Interchange Drive, Elkhart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$4.00
Purple & white cabbage in a pineapple mango vinaigrette with shredded carrots
More about Smokin Fatty's
Flippin Cow image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flippin Cow

51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$1.99
More about Flippin Cow

Browse other tasty dishes in Elkhart

Cake

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Mahi Mahi

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Map

More near Elkhart to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (698 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston