Tacos in Ellenton
Ellenton restaurants that serve tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
8913 US Hwy 301 N, Parrish
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
SHAKE STATION
4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton
|Fish Tacos
|$10.95
|Hawaiian Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
|Fish Taco
|$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.