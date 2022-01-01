Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
255 SW 152nd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
255 SW 152nd St
Burien WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FIRESIDE
Serving classic comfort food and elevated bar snacks with a Midwest vibe!
Ivar's
Ivar's Seafood Bar in Burien, WA.
Bison Creek Pizza
Get your Creek on! At Bison Creek Pizza & Pub. Making great pizza since 1975.
Burien Press
Thanks for making Burien Press possible.