Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

FRENCH FRIES

255 SW 152nd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)

California Avenue -$16.50
Named for our original location in West Seattle. Our first signature burger with swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole instead of pub sauce, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Bacon Cheese Burger -$15.50
Bacon and your choice of cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
The Shroomer -$15.50
Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
2oz. Chipotle Aioli$0.25
2oz. Ranch$0.25
Imperial Reuben -$17.00
Thinly slices corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, No Doubt Stout-braised kraut and pub sauce on grilled marble rye bread.
Luna Fish and Chips - 2 piece -$16.50
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil. Served with lemon, tartar sauce, and fresh cilantro lime coleslaw on the side.
Cheese Burger -$14.00
Pick your cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Chicken Fingers -$14.50
Served with honey mustard ale sauce and ranch on the side.
Luna Fish and Chips - 3 piece -$19.50
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil. Served with lemon, tartar sauce, and fresh cilantro lime coleslaw on the side.
255 SW 152nd St

Burien WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
