Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)

Popular Items

2oz. Ranch$0.25
Plain Jane -$13.00
Just like it sounds, the Plain Jane has lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
California Avenue -$16.50
Named for our original location in West Seattle. Our first signature burger with swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole instead of pub sauce, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
The Shroomer -$15.50
Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -$15.50
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
B.L.A.T. -$14.05
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato on toasted sourdough with serrano aioli.
Luna Fish and Chips - 3 piece -$19.50
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil. Served with lemon, tartar sauce, and fresh cilantro lime coleslaw on the side.
No Doubt Stout BBQ Burger -$16.25
Swiss cheese, bacon, No Doubt Stout BBW sauce and a fried onion ring, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Cheese Burger -$14.00
Pick your cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Chicken Fingers -$14.50
Served with honey mustard ale sauce and ranch on the side.
Location

4720 California Ave SW

Seattle WA

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
