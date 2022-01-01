Erie Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Erie
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Popular items
|Combo Supreme Sub Large
|$8.79
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
|Antipasto Large
|$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
|Combo Ball
|$2.29
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Popular items
|Antipasto Large
|$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
|Pizza Logs
|$7.29
Bursting with melted cheese and pepperoni. (4)
|Combo Ball
|$2.29
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Popular items
|Combo Supreme Sub Large
|$8.79
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
|Antipasto Large
|$11.49
Fresh lettuce, salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, & pepperoncinis.
|Pizza Logs
|$7.29
Bursting with melted cheese and pepperoni. (4)