Chicken caesar salad in Erie

GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast,
housemade caesar dressing,
croutons, fresh grated parmesan,
cracked black pepper
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Romaine, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Fresh Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Grilled Chicken Breast
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Chicken Caesar Salad Large
|$11.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Chicken Caesar Salad Small
|$9.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Large
|$11.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Chicken Caesar Salad Large
|$11.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Small
|$9.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.