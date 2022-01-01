Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Chicken Caesar Salad

Erie restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Classic Caesar image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast,
housemade caesar dressing,
croutons, fresh grated parmesan,
cracked black pepper
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Chicken Caesar Salad image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Romaine, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Fresh Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Grilled Chicken Breast
More about The Cork 1794
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Large$11.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Small$9.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad Large$11.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Large$11.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad Small$9.49
Grilled chicken strips, parmesan cheese, Romaine lettuce, croutons, diced tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Black Bean Burgers

Garlic Bread

Tossed Salad

Sliders

Seafood Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Shrimp Wraps

Pierogies

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston