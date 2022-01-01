Buffalo chicken salad in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Crispy buffalo style chicken served
on a bed of greens with cheese,
tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our
hand-cut french fries
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Bacon Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, roma tomatoes & red onion topped with cheddar jack cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use
123 W 14th St, Erie
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.99
A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with shredded carrots, celery, red onions & bleu cheese crumbles.