Buffalo chicken salad in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Main Street Cakery Cafe image

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Crispy buffalo style chicken served
on a bed of greens with cheese,
tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our
hand-cut french fries
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, roma tomatoes & red onion topped with cheddar jack cheese
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with shredded carrots, celery, red onions & bleu cheese crumbles.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use
Main pic

 

Calamaris Downtown

1317 State Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, dry bleu cheese, celery, carrots, red onion, tomato & jalapenos. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Calamaris Downtown

