Collard greens in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Collard Greens
Erie restaurants that serve collard greens
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Underdog BBQ
3040 West Lake Road, Erie
Avg 4.4
(671 reviews)
Quart | Collard Greens
$13.00
More about Underdog BBQ
Calamaris Downtown
1317 State Street, Erie
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$2.25
More about Calamaris Downtown
