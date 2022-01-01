Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve meatball subs

Sticks & Bricks image

 

Sticks & Bricks

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Angry Meatball sub$10.70
Meatballs, ham, salami, pepperjack cheese, sauce, banana peppers and jalapenos toasted on a footlong hoagie roll.
Meatball Sub$10.00
Stanganelli’s meatballs, our homemade pizza sauce, provolone and Italian seasoning on a footlong hoagie roll.
More about Sticks & Bricks
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$6.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
Meatball Sub Small$5.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
Meatball Sub Large$7.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub Small$5.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
Meatball Sub Large$7.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub Small$5.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
Meatball Sub Large$7.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant

