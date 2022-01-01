Meatball subs in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve meatball subs
Sticks & Bricks
1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie
|Angry Meatball sub
|$10.70
Meatballs, ham, salami, pepperjack cheese, sauce, banana peppers and jalapenos toasted on a footlong hoagie roll.
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Stanganelli’s meatballs, our homemade pizza sauce, provolone and Italian seasoning on a footlong hoagie roll.
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Meatball Sub
|$6.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
|Meatball Sub Small
|$5.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
|Meatball Sub Large
|$7.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Meatball Sub Small
|$5.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese
|Meatball Sub Large
|$7.99
Homemade meatballs covered with melted cheese