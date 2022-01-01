Crab rangoon in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve crab rangoon
Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
215 North Green River Rd., Evansville
|Crab Rangoon カニ・ラングーン
|$6.00
SALADS • SUSHI
Zuki Japanese Restaurant
1448 N Green River Rd, Evansville
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.00
Kanpai Sushi
4593 Washington Ave, Evansville
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.95
**Kanpai Favorite**
Hand wrapped fresh and fried golden to perfection.
|Crab Rangoon Roll
|$11.00
**Deep fried**
crab, cream cheese, scallions topped with Thai sweet chili sauce
|Crab Rangoon Roll
|$5.50
Thai Papaya Cuisine
1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville
|Crab Rangoons
|$7.99
6 cream cheese dumplings mixed with imitation crab meat and celery. Served with cucumber sauce.