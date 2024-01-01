Greek salad in Fairhope
Fairhope restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Ox Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ox Kitchen
365 Greeno Road South, Fairhope
|Greek Salad Plate
|$9.00
Spring Mix, Olive, Pickled Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Hummus, Pita, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co- Fairhope - Fairhope
Mediterranean Sandwich Co- Fairhope - Fairhope
9887 Hwy 104, Fairhope
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.29
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Herb Croutons, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing
|Greek Salad
|$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese,
Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette