Greek salad in Fairhope

Fairhope restaurants
Toast

Fairhope restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ox Kitchen

365 Greeno Road South, Fairhope

Avg 4.7 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad Plate$9.00
Spring Mix, Olive, Pickled Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Hummus, Pita, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about Ox Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mediterranean Sandwich Co- Fairhope - Fairhope

9887 Hwy 104, Fairhope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$3.29
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Herb Croutons, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing
Greek Salad$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese,
Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co- Fairhope - Fairhope

