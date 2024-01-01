Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Falls Church City

Falls Church City restaurants
Falls Church City restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Falls

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church

Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
jalapeño slaw, basil aioli, IPA roll
FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Kindred

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$15.00
