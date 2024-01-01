Fried chicken sandwiches in Falls Church City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falls Church City restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
The Falls
370 West Broad Street, Falls Church
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
jalapeño slaw, basil aioli, IPA roll
More about The Falls
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Kindred
450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church
Avg 4.3
(1026 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
$15.00
More about Cafe Kindred
