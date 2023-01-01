Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Miso Soup
Fayetteville restaurants that serve miso soup
Miyabi Jr Express - Fayetteville
8108 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.50
More about Miyabi Jr Express - Fayetteville
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Miso soup
$2.95
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
