Salmon rolls in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Salmon Rolls
Fayetteville restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Mikoto Japanese Restaurant
7980 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Salmon Roll
$8.00
More about Mikoto Japanese Restaurant
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Salmon Roll
$5.95
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
