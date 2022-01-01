Go
Fifty Fifty

Half beef/Half Bacon smash patty burgers. Meat in the middle

300 East 2nd Street

Popular Items

Peter Piper$12.00
Roasted poblano cream cheese, pickled cherry pepper and jalapeno relish, bourbon molasses
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries seasoned with cinnamon sugar and served with house made Blueberry Ketchup
PBPB&BB$12.00
Fifty Fifty burger with white american cheese, spicy crunchy peanut butter and sweet pickles
Cherry Burger$12.00
Fifty Fifty burger topped with sour cherry jam and herbed goat cheese
Fifty Fifty$10.00
Half Bacon/Half Beef smash patties with white american cheese
Coke$1.00
I Can't Feel My Face$12.00
Fifty Fifty patties, white american cheese, ghost pepper sauce, candied serrano
Good luck
Old Fashioned$10.00
Fifty Fifty Burger topped with Bourbon Molasses sauce, sweet pickles and caramelized onion
Old Bay Fries$3.00
Hand cut fries seasoned with Old Bay and served with a side of Fifty Fifty sauce
Frederick MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
