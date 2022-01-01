Go
Toast

First Stamford Place Café

Come in and enjoy!

100 First Stamford Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caffe Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Teavana Hot Tea
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso and Steamed Milk Flavors of Caramelized White Chocolate, Topped with Whipped Cream and a Topping of Holiday Sugar Sparkles and Crispy White Pearls.
Caramel Macchiato
Foamed Milk Marked with Espresso, Vanilla & Real Caramel
Brewed Hot Coffee
Brewed Coffee with milk, sugar or flavored with vanilla, caramel or hazelnut.
Bamango Smoothie$5.99
Mango, Banana,Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
Caffe Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk
Teavana Iced Tea Lemonade
Teavana Iced Tea
Cold Brew Coffee
See full menu

Location

100 First Stamford Place

Stamford CT

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Half Full Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

21 Harbor Point Rd

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

MEXICUE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ponus Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Waterfront Dining

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston