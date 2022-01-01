Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Fiskdale

Fiskdale restaurants
Fiskdale restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd

3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
More about Rapscallion Pub - 3 Arnold Rd
The Duck & Avellino

502 Main Street, Fiskdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
house made caesar dressing, romaine
More about The Duck & Avellino

