Bread pudding in Flowood

Flowood restaurants
Flowood restaurants that serve bread pudding

Table 100

100 Ridge Way, Flowood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Table 100
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House Flowood

115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood

Avg 4.3 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$6.00
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
More about Half Shell Oyster House Flowood

