Bars & Lounges
American

Forage - Cambridge

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

5, Craigie Circle

Cambridge, MA 02138

Popular Items

Pollock Tagine$32.00
Mussels, Rhubarb, Dates, Couscous, Yogurt
Beet Parfait$12.00
Pistachio Cream, Lemon Cake, Beet Pudding
(vegan)
Tuesday Wine Dinner for 2$150.00
A tasting menu to share paired with wine.
Check out our social media pages @foragecambridge for wine details & menus
Mycoterra Farm Mushrooms$28.00
wild rice & fiddleheads, pickled fiddleheads, main sunset bean salad with wild herbs
Wild Lettuce$15.00
Asparagus, Caramelized Shallots, Asparagus Vinegar, Sunflower Seed Oil, Basil
Anise Rubbed Hanger Steak$36.00
sweetbreads & swiss chard, beet puree, cranberry relish
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge MA 02138

Nearby restaurants

Hi Rise Bread Company

No reviews yet

Hi-Rise is a family-owned bakery determined to consistently provide our devoted customers with the highest quality product made from fresh hand-selected ingredients.

Talulla- Cambridge

No reviews yet

Small business, 100% Mom & Pop. Ever changing menus that promote local New England farms and sustainable agriculture.

la royal

No reviews yet

peruvian food made with love

Cafe Sushi

No reviews yet

Fresh, seasonal fish. Since 1984.

