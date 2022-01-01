Fort Wayne Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fort Wayne
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille
Taqueria Salsa Grille
2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|TAMALES
Salsa Grilles scratch Tamales made in our Taqueria and sold in Individually, Half Dozen, and Dozen.
|BOWL
|$7.50
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|NACHOS
|$7.50
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed jalapeno peppers are made from scratch with mild yet flavorful peppers filled with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese and bacon, skewered and dipped in a freshly made beer batter. Deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Choose to order them in quantities of two or four!
|Pollo Bandido
|$13.79
Tender shredded chicken and cream cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla served crispy and golden brown. Topped with yellow queso and green onions. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Big Juan
|$13.99
Your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, seafood, pinto beans, black beans, or sauteed veggies rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with yellow or white queso,fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Salsa Grille - Coldwater
GRILL
Salsa Grille - Coldwater
7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|BOWL
|$7.95
Low carb option! Choice of rice, beans, and meat along with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
|QUESADILLA
|$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Mercadito Taqueria
Mercadito Taqueria
111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Shrimp Cocktail (8 oz)
|$10.00
We hope for this to be in your Top 3 Shrimp cocktails of your life. Zesty and fresh. Tomato, Cucumber, and Avocado add to the texture and flavor. Served with Chips.
|Consomé Dip Broth
|$2.99
The Dip! The broth with fresh squeezed lime, onion, and cilantro.
|La Birria Pizza 10"
|$18.99
Birria, San Marzano Sauce, Oaxaca Cheese, Shaved Red Onion, Cotija-Garlic Crust, Morita Mayo, Fresh Dough
More about Mercado
Mercado
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Chori-Queso
|$4.00
fried cheese, classic chorizo, cilantro, onion, queso sauce
|Golden State Burrito
|$13.00
choice of protein, fries, queso, cilantro, onion, crema, cotija, guac sauce
|Fajita Bowl
|$13.00
choice of protein, fajita veggies, rice, beans, guacamole, elote, crema, cilantro, lime
More about Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Burrito
|Tacos
|Bowl
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Nacho
|$12.99
You can create your own nachos. First choose a size. Then you can add pinto beans, black beans, and/or rice. Next, choose any meat or sauteed veggies. Then add either white or yellow queso, along with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. The last step is to top your nachos with as many of the fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream.
|Big Juan
|$13.99
Your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, seafood, pinto beans, black beans, or sauteed veggies rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with yellow or white queso,fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Pollo Bandido
|$13.79
Tender shredded chicken and cream cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla served crispy and golden brown. Topped with yellow queso and green onions. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$11.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Build Your Own Salad
|$12.99
You can create your own taco salad. First, choose a size. Then choose between a crispy or flour tortilla, or no shell at all. Next, you can add beans and/or rice, along with your choice of meat or sauteed veggies. You will also choose between our hand-cut romaine or iceberg lettuce and Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. This next step will let you add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to it. Lastly, choose a dressing that will be served on the side.
|Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed jalapeno peppers are made from scratch with mild yet flavorful peppers filled with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese and bacon, skewered and dipped in a freshly made beer batter. Deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Choose to order them in quantities of two or four!
More about Salsa Grille - YMCA
Salsa Grille - YMCA
5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|George's Mild Salsa
Spice Level: 1/5
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
|BURRITO
|$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips
|$3.49
16 ounce bag of our Salsa Grille Chips. Fried fresh daily.
More about Salsa Grille - Coventry
Salsa Grille - Coventry
5735 Falls Drive, Fort Wayne
|Popular items
|NACHOS
|$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
|TACOS 3
|$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot