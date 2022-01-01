Go
Fortina Stamford

straight forward italian cooked in wood fired ovens

120 Washington Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tenderoni Pizza$20.00
pepperoni, mozz, parm, calabrian chili-honey
Chicken Parm w/ side salad$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
Caesar Salad$16.00
croutons, parm
Fried Mozz Stix$10.00
marinara, parm
Classic Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, mozz, basil, parm
Pastasciutto$17.00
tomato sauce, basil, parm, chili
Fried Meatballs$18.00
tomato, parm
The Original Famous Rays Pizza$17.00
marinara, shredded mozz, oregano
The LB$23.00
burrata, robiola, parm, black truffle pate
Arugula Salad$16.00
lemon, candied pistachio, parm
Location

120 Washington Boulevard

Stamford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

