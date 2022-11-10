Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

First Stamford Place Cafe 100 First Stamford Place, Stamford, CT

No reviews yet

100 First Stamford Place

Stamford, CT 06902

Popular Items

Strawberry Granola Acai Bowl
Ice Caffe Latte
Iced Coffee

Espresso Beverage

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$2.60+

Water, Brewed Espresso

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.15+

Espresso & Steamed Milk

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$3.80+

Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.40+

Espresso, Steamed & Foamed Milk

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.10+

Foamed Milk Marked with Espresso, Vanilla & Real Caramel

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Brewed Espresso

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$2.60

Brewed Espresso, Milk

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$3.65+

Milk, Ice, Matcha Tea Blend

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.05+

Espresso, Steamed Milk & White Chocolate Sauce

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.85+
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

$4.35+

Espresso and Steamed Milk Flavors of Caramelized White Chocolate, Topped with Whipped Cream and a Topping of Holiday Sugar Sparkles and Crispy White Pearls.

Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte

$3.85+

Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.00+

Ice, Milk, Coffee Frappuccino Syrup, Coffee.

Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.50+

Ice, Milk, Coffee Frappuccino Syrup, Coffee, Whipped Cream, Caramel Syrup, Caramel Drizzle

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

$4.25+

 Ice, Milk, Coffee Frappuccino Syrup, Vanilla Bean Powder, Coffee, Whipped Cream,

Mocha Frappuccino

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.50+

Ice, Milk, Coffee Frappuccino Syrup, Coffee, Whipped Cream, Mocha Sauce.

Java Chip Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

$4.50+

Ice, Milk, Coffee Frappuccino Syrup, Mocha Sauce, Whipped Cream, Frappuccino Chips

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

$4.35+

Ice, Milk, Coffee Frappuccino Syrup, Coffee, Whipped Cream, White Chocolate Mocha

Matcha Frappuccino

Matcha Frappuccino

$4.25+

Ice, Milk, Coffee Frappuccino Syrup, Whipped Cream, Matcha Tea Blend

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino

$4.25+
Strawberry Frappuccino

Strawberry Frappuccino

$4.50+

Hot Brewed Coffee / Tea

Brewed Hot Coffee

Brewed Hot Coffee

$2.45+

Brewed Coffee with milk, sugar or flavored with vanilla, caramel or hazelnut.

Teavana Chai Tea Latte

Teavana Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Black tea with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Teavana Hot Tea

Teavana Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea / Teavana Iced Tea

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.95+
Ice Caffe Latte

Ice Caffe Latte

$3.50+
Iced Caffe Americano

Iced Caffe Americano

$2.60+

Ice, Water, Brewed Espresso

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.65+

Ice, Brewed Coffee, Classic Syrup

Teavana Iced Tea

Teavana Iced Tea

$2.95+
Teavana Iced Tea Lemonade

Teavana Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.45+

Other Favorite Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

Milk, Mocha Sauce, Whipped Cream

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$3.10+

Milk, White Chocolate Mocha Sauce, Whipped Cream

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$3.75+

Ice, Strawberry Acai Base, Freeze Dried Strawberries

Mango Dragonfruit

Mango Dragonfruit

$3.75+

Ice, Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers Base, Freeze Dried Dragonfruit Pieces

Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.10+

Ice, Strawberry Acai Base, Coconut milk, Freeze Dried Strawberries

Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher

Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher

$3.75+
Pineapple Paradise Refresher

Pineapple Paradise Refresher

$4.10+

Smoothies

Acai Infusion

Acai Infusion

$7.75

ACAI Purees, Banana, Blueberries, Pitted Date, Agave

Berry Blitz

Berry Blitz

$6.75

Mixed Berries(Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries), Baby Spinach, Pitted Date, Agave.

Strawberry Basil Smoothie

Strawberry Basil Smoothie

$6.75

Strawberries, Basil, Banana, Agave, Vanilla Yogurt

Bamango Smoothie

Bamango Smoothie

$6.75

Mango, Banana,Vanilla Yogurt, Agave

PB Banana Berry

PB Banana Berry

$6.75

Peanut Butter, Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Agave

Breakfast Smoothie

Breakfast Smoothie

$7.75

Oats, Banana, Yogurt, Syrup, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, and Milk

South Beach Smoothie

South Beach Smoothie

$6.75

Strawberries, Mango, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Milk, Agave

Antioxidant Infusion

Antioxidant Infusion

$7.75

Grapes, Banana, Blueberries, Lemon Juice, Agave

Caramel Apple Smoothie

$7.75

Granola Blueberry Crunch Smoothie

$7.75

Maple Almond Granola, Almond Butter, Oat Milk, Cinnamon, Protein Powder, Whipped Cream & Granola Topping

Acai Bowl

Strawberry Granola Acai Bowl

Strawberry Granola Acai Bowl

$8.50

Blend of Acai, Blueberry, Banana & Almond Milk- topped with Strawberries, Banana, Granola and Honey

Tropical Acai Bowl

Tropical Acai Bowl

$8.50

Blend of Acai, Blueberry, Banana & Almond Milk- topped with Mango, Banana, Coconut Flakes

Bakery

Brownie

$2.50
Peanut Butter Chunk Cookie

Peanut Butter Chunk Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Cheese Danish

$3.00

Crumb Cake

$2.95

Plain Croisant

$2.95

Banana Bread

$2.25

Almond Croissant

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Small Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.95

Small Oatmeal Cookie

$0.95

Overnight Oats

$4.25

Made with Oats, Chia Seeds, Greek Yogurt, Milk & Wildflower Honey

Beverage

Schweppes Lemon Lime

$2.25

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.75

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.75

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Gatorade Orange

$2.75

Gatorade Zero Lemon Lime

$2.75

H2O SMART 20oz

$2.25

Lime Bubly

$2.25

Monster Energy Zero Ultra

$2.75

DR PEPPER DIET 20oz

$2.25

DR PEPPER 20oz

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Canady Dry

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Cocacola

$2.25

SPRITE 20oz

$2.25

Powerade Lemon Lime

$2.75

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.75

RED BULL 8 oz

$2.95

RED BULL SUGAR FREE 8 oz

$2.95

Cross Culture Kombucha Hibiscus Elderberry

$4.50

Cross Culture Kombucha Orig Green Tea

$4.50

Cross Culture Kombucha Jasmine Tea

$4.50

Schweppes Black Cherry

$2.25

Orangina Sparkling

$2.25

Poland Spring

$1.65

Smart Water

$2.75

Chips

LAY'S CLASSIC

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.50

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.50

BAKED LAY'S

$1.50

DEEP RIVER CHIPS - BBQ

$1.75

Deep River Jalapenos

$1.75

Deep River Salt & Vinegar

$1.75

Deep River Sour Cream

$1.75

Deep River 50% Reduced Fat

$1.75

Deep River- Original

$1.75

Deep River- Sweet Maui Onion

$1.75

Smartfood- White Cheddar

$1.75

ROLD GOLD PRETZELS

$1.50

Fritos Original

$1.50

Cheetos Puffs

$1.50

Candy Bar

HERSHEY BAR

$1.85

Hersheys Milk Chocolate

$1.85

Hershey Snack Mix

$3.50Out of stock

KIT KAT

$1.85

M&M PEANUT

$1.85

M&M's

$1.85

SNICKERS

$1.85

Reeses Pieces

$1.85

Reese's Peanut Butter

$1.85

Kind Cranberry Almond

$2.60

Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt

$2.60

Kind Fruit & Nut

$2.60

Fig Bar Blueberry

$2.25

Clif Bar Chocolate Chip

$2.60

Clif Oatmeal Raisin

$2.60

Perfect Bar- Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter

$3.95

Perfect Bar- Coconut Peanut Butter

$3.95

Perfect Bar- Peanut Butter

$3.95

Perfect Bar- Almond Butter

$3.95

Jones Bar-Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.25

Jones Bar- Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.25

Jones Bar-Coconut

$3.25

Awake- Peanut Butter Chocolate Bite

$0.92

Nature Vally Oat Honey

$2.60

Gum & Mints

TRIDENT GUM - Cinnamon

$1.95

BreathSavers Peppermint

$1.95

Altoids Cinnamon

$2.65

Altoids Wintergreen

$2.65

Trident Original

$1.95

Trident Spearmint

$1.95

Trident Tropical Twist

$1.95

Orbit Spearmint

$1.95

BreathSavers Spearmint

$1.95

Eclipse Spearmint

$1.95

Eclipse Polar Ice

$1.95

Juice

Grapefruit Bubbly

$2.25

NAKED JUICE - RED

$3.95

NAKED JUICE -GREEN

$3.95

NAKED JUICE- Mighty Mango

$3.95

Naked Juice -Power C

$3.95

TROPICANA - Apple Juice

$2.50

TROPICANA OJ No Pulp

$2.50

Tropicana Juice

$2.50

Bang Peach Mango

$2.95

Pure Leaf Honey Green Tea

$2.75

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.75

Pure Leaf- Rasberry

$2.75

Nuts

Blue Diamond Roasted Salted Almond

$2.25

Blue Diamond Habanero BBQ

$2.25

Almonds

$3.95

Almonds, Pure Canola Oil

Cashews

$3.95

Cashews, Oil and Salt

Dark Chocolate Almonds

$3.95

Dark Chocolate, Almonds, Water, Confectioners Glaze, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Starch, Coconut Oil

Rainbow Trail Mix

$3.95

Almonds, Peanuts, Raisins, Chocolate Flavored Buttons and Cashews

Blue Diamond Whole Natural

$2.25

Blue Diamond Almond Lightly Salted

$2.25

Blue Diamond Salt & Vinegar

$2.25

Yogurts/ Hummus

Kelloggs Red Berries Cereal

$2.25

Chobani Blueberry

$2.95

Kellogg Fruit & Yogurt Cereal

$2.25

Whole Fruits

Apple

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Banana

$1.00
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday 5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday 5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday 5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday 5:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday Closed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 First Stamford Place, Stamford, CT 06902

Directions

First Stamford Place Café image
First Stamford Place Café image
First Stamford Place Café image
First Stamford Place Café image

