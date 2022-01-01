Frank Pepe’s of New Haven
Passionate about pizza since 1925!
157 WOOSTER STREET
Location
157 WOOSTER STREET
NEW HAVEN CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sally's Apizza
Sally's Apizza
A New Haven Tradition since 1938. Now doing online takeout.
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Te Amo Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar featuring delicious margaritas, tequila tasting flights, and a completely unique taco experience centered around an open flame grill. Whether you are going out for happy hour, date night or late night partying, the sophisticated atmosphere combined with two fully stocked bars, lounge area & open kitchen will have you loving Te Amo
Lazeez Indian Cuisine
Thank you and come again!
Greek Olive South
Come in and enjoy!