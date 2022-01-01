Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Frankfort

Frankfort restaurants
Frankfort restaurants that serve burritos

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort

GRILLED BURRITO$14.00
Grilled Chicken or steak: Prepared with mushrooms, sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce and cheese.
Flour tortilla rolled over your choice of meat and mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
PORK BURRITO$13.00
Flour tortilla rolled over roasted pork
and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and cheese.
Served with rice and refried beans.
GROUND BEEF BURRITO$11.00
Flour tortilla rolled over ground beef
and mozzarella cheese. Topped with ancho sauce and cheese.
Served with rice and refried beans.
West Sixth Cantina

4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort

Chicken Burrito$9.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, rice, black beans, and chicken
Veggie Burrito$8.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, rice, black beans, and sweet potato
Steak Burrito$10.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, rice, black beans, and steak
