Burritos in Frankfort

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort
|GRILLED BURRITO
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken or steak: Prepared with mushrooms, sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce and cheese.
Flour tortilla rolled over your choice of meat and mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
|PORK BURRITO
|$13.00
Flour tortilla rolled over roasted pork
and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and cheese.
Served with rice and refried beans.
|GROUND BEEF BURRITO
|$11.00
Flour tortilla rolled over ground beef
and mozzarella cheese. Topped with ancho sauce and cheese.
Served with rice and refried beans.
West Sixth Cantina
4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, rice, black beans, and chicken
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, rice, black beans, and sweet potato
|Steak Burrito
|$10.00
Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, rice, black beans, and steak