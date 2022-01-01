Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Frankfort

Frankfort restaurants
Frankfort restaurants that serve chicken salad

Goodwood 102 image

 

Goodwood 102

109 W Main St, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Chopped Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
Sage Garden Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sage Garden Cafe

3690 East West Connector, Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Plate$12.00
sage original cranberry chicken salad • field greens • balsamic vinaigrette
Cranberry Chicken Salad Spread$9.00
take home our original chicken salad
Cranberry Chicken Salad$12.00
sage original chicken salad with sprouts and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

DaVinci's Pizza

805 Louisville Rd, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$10.99
Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.
