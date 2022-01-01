Chicken salad in Frankfort
Frankfort restaurants that serve chicken salad
Goodwood 102
109 W Main St, Frankfort
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sage Garden Cafe
3690 East West Connector, Frankfort
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$12.00
sage original cranberry chicken salad • field greens • balsamic vinaigrette
|Cranberry Chicken Salad Spread
|$9.00
take home our original chicken salad
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$12.00
sage original chicken salad with sprouts and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
DaVinci's Pizza
805 Louisville Rd, Frankfort
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 2 dressings.