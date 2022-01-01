Tacos in Frankfort
Frankfort restaurants that serve tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
West Sixth Cantina
4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort
|Chicken taco
|$4.50
Taco with diced chicken marinated with an achiote & chipotle coulis, topped with candied bacon and jalapeño
|3 Chicken tacos
|$12.50
3 tacos, with diced chicken marinated with an achiote & chipotle coulis, topped with candied bacon and jalapeño
|Steak taco
|$4.75
One steak taco, chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa