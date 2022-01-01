Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Frankfort

Frankfort restaurants
Frankfort restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
West Sixth Cantina

4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken taco$4.50
Taco with diced chicken marinated with an achiote & chipotle coulis, topped with candied bacon and jalapeño
3 Chicken tacos$12.50
3 tacos, with diced chicken marinated with an achiote & chipotle coulis, topped with candied bacon and jalapeño
Steak taco$4.75
One steak taco, chili rubbed skirt steak with chimichurri salsa
