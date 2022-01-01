Fajitas in Frankfort
Frankfort restaurants that serve fajitas
Beef 'O' Brady's
111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort
|LUNCH CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$14.00
Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans.
Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.