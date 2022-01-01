Fajitas in Frankfort

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef 'O' Brady's

111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Consumer pic

 

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

105 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LUNCH CHICKEN FAJITAS$14.00
Our signature fajitas prepared with sauteed onions and poblano peppers. Served with, rice, and black beans.
Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
More about Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

