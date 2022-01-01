Go
Toast

Franklin House Valpo

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

58 S Campbell St • $

Avg 4.2 (1801 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

58 S Campbell St

Valparaiso IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rolling Stonebaker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick Street Burrito

No reviews yet

Chicagoland's Home For The California Burrito!

Lincoln Flats

No reviews yet

At Lincoln Flats, we look forward to providing innovative cuisine, impeccable service and top-notch wines, beers and spirits in a relaxed environment. We welcome everyone to “Eat, Drink & Gather!!“

Elks 500

No reviews yet

Elks 2019 Wild Game & Fish Feast Event

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston