Pies in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve pies

D'Legion - 3478 Nashville Road

3478 Nashville Road, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$4.00
More about D'Legion - 3478 Nashville Road
Holly J's Grill

1326 Nashville Road, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie$3.99
More about Holly J's Grill

