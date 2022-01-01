Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Freeport

Freeport restaurants
Freeport restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Petrillo's image

PIZZA • GRILL

Petrillo's

15 Depot St, Freeport

Avg 4.1 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Pesto Chicken$14.00
Side Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Petrillo's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Nighthawk's Kitchen

200 Lower Main Street, Freeport

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar$15.00
A large portion of our shaved Brussels Caesar topped with maple Dijon marinated grilled chicken, Parmesan and house croutons.
More about Nighthawk's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

The Met at Freeport

48 Main Street, Freeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.95
The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Mozzarella on Rosemary Baguette$12.95
Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions
More about The Met at Freeport

