Cheesecake in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve cheesecake
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|Cheesecake
|$4.99
Creamy classic cheesecake slice with whipping cream on the sides, a hint of strawberry sauce and chocolate syrup drizzle.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
7006 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
PressBox Sports Grill
1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno
|NY Cheesecake
|$8.50