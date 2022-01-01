Fajitas in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve fajitas
Cocina Village
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno
|Grilled Chicken Fajitas
|$18.99
Grilled chicken pieces in a mix of grilled onions, bell peppers and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side. Choice of tortillas.
|Mixto Fajitas
|$23.99
Combination of grilled chicken, asada steak and grilled shrimp in a mix of grilled onions, bell peppers and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side. Choice of tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$20.99
Grilled shrimp in a mix of grilled onions, bell peppers and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side. Choice of tortillas.
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno
|Fajitas
|$14.99
|Family 4 Pack Fajitas
|$40.00
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno
2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
|Fajitas Deluxe
|$20.99
Combination of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp (3)
|Fajita Dinner
|$65.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef, comes with Guacamole, Sour Cream, & 8 Flour Tortillas Includes 32oz Rice, 32oz Beans Chips & 8oz Salsa
|Fajita Chicken Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side