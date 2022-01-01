Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve fajitas

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant

8048 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$16.99
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cocina Village

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$18.99
Grilled chicken pieces in a mix of grilled onions, bell peppers and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side. Choice of tortillas.
Mixto Fajitas$23.99
Combination of grilled chicken, asada steak and grilled shrimp in a mix of grilled onions, bell peppers and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side. Choice of tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$20.99
Grilled shrimp in a mix of grilled onions, bell peppers and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side. Choice of tortillas.
More about Cocina Village
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant

6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$14.99
Family 4 Pack Fajitas$40.00
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

2057 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas Deluxe$20.99
Combination of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp (3)
Fajita Dinner$65.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef, comes with Guacamole, Sour Cream, & 8 Flour Tortillas Includes 32oz Rice, 32oz Beans Chips & 8oz Salsa
Fajita Chicken Burrito Compuesto
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

