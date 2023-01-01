Milkshakes in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Houston Tx Hot Chicken 8 - Fresno - 8482 N Friat Rd. Suite 107
Houston Tx Hot Chicken 8 - Fresno - 8482 N Friat Rd. Suite 107
8482 North Friant Road, Fresno
|Milkshake (21 oz)
|$5.95
VANILLA
More about Cafe 86 - Fresno -
Cafe 86 - Fresno -
9423 N Fort Washington Rd, Fresno
|Cookie Butter Milkshake
|$8.50
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.
|Kouki Monster Milkshake
|$7.75
24oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
|Ube Monster Milkshake
|$7.75
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.