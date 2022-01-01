Gainesville Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Gainesville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Gainesville

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill

8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$11.99
Marinated steak sauteed and combined with onions, tomatoes and french fries, Served with white rice.
Arroz con Pollo$10.99
Rotisserie Style Chicken cooked with yellow rice and bell peppers. A traditional spanish dish.
Green Sauce
More about Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
V Pizza & Sidecar image

 

V Pizza & Sidecar

115 SE 1st Street, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PICCANTE$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, sausage, Calabrian chili paste, Calabrian pepper oil. (SPICY)
CALABRIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)$15.95
marinated wings, tossed in
Calabrian chili pepper paste,
topped with Calabrian chili pepper. GLUTEN FREE.
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)$15.95
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil. GLUTEN FREE.
More about V Pizza & Sidecar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gainesville

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Turkey Burgers

Gyoza

Salmon Burgers

Map

More near Gainesville to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston