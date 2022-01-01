Gainesville Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Gainesville
More about Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.99
Marinated steak sauteed and combined with onions, tomatoes and french fries, Served with white rice.
|Arroz con Pollo
|$10.99
Rotisserie Style Chicken cooked with yellow rice and bell peppers. A traditional spanish dish.
|Green Sauce
More about V Pizza & Sidecar
V Pizza & Sidecar
115 SE 1st Street, Gainesville
|Popular items
|PICCANTE
|$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, sausage, Calabrian chili paste, Calabrian pepper oil. (SPICY)
|CALABRIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)
|$15.95
marinated wings, tossed in
Calabrian chili pepper paste,
topped with Calabrian chili pepper. GLUTEN FREE.
|CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)
|$15.95
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil. GLUTEN FREE.