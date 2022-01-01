Tacos in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill
8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville
|Chicken Tacos
Rotisserie style chicken soft tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
A crispy tortilla shell filled with rotisserie chicken, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Flaco's
200 W University Ave, Gainesville
|Plantain Taco
|$3.29
|Pork Taco
|$3.49
|Tempeh Taco
|$3.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Original American Kitchen
15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$12.00
Fried cauliflower, frank's red hot sauce, fresh cilantro, house slaw, fresh avocado, avocado ranch
Contains dairy, egg, gluten
Cry babys
1 W University Ave, Gainesville
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$14.00
3 Vegan Tacos with cauliflower, slaw, salsa verde, and marinated pickles
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Beer battered mahi, salsa verde, chipotle baja, slaw, cilantro radish
|Al Pastor tacos
|$13.00
Pork belly, coriander, cotija, pickled pineapples, salsa Rojas, cilantro *3 tacos per order