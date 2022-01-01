Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve tacos

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill

8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tacos
Rotisserie style chicken soft tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
Taco Salad$8.50
A crispy tortilla shell filled with rotisserie chicken, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Flaco's image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Flaco's

200 W University Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plantain Taco$3.29
Pork Taco$3.49
Tempeh Taco$3.99
b3035b1b-d910-47be-9d6f-d2d591bed490 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Original American Kitchen

15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Tacos$12.00
Fried cauliflower, frank's red hot sauce, fresh cilantro, house slaw, fresh avocado, avocado ranch
Contains dairy, egg, gluten
Cry babys image

 

Cry babys

1 W University Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (255 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cauliflower Tacos$14.00
3 Vegan Tacos with cauliflower, slaw, salsa verde, and marinated pickles
Fish Tacos$13.00
Beer battered mahi, salsa verde, chipotle baja, slaw, cilantro radish
Al Pastor tacos$13.00
Pork belly, coriander, cotija, pickled pineapples, salsa Rojas, cilantro *3 tacos per order
Banner pic

 

Mexicocina

931 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BIRRIA 3 TACOS$15.00
3 TACOS CAMPECHE Steak$14.00
