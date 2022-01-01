Fried rice in Gainesville
Gainesville restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
|Tofu Fried Rice
|$8.00
Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with tofu.
|Chashu Fried Rice
|$12.00
Wok fried rice with eggs, mix vegetable and home made Chashu pork top with scallions
|Vegetable Stir Fried Rice
|$7.00
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake
Volcanic Sushi+Sake
5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$7.00
Wok fried rice with eggs and mix vegetables topped with scallions.
|Teriyaki chicken fried rice
|$24.00
Wok fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetables topped with grilled chicken drizzled with home made teriyaki sauce and scallions.
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.00
Wok fried rice with shrimp, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.