Fried rice in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve fried rice

Volcanic Sushi & Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi & Sake

5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Fried Rice$8.00
Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with tofu.
Chashu Fried Rice$12.00
Wok fried rice with eggs, mix vegetable and home made Chashu pork top with scallions
Vegetable Stir Fried Rice$7.00
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Volcanic Sushi+Sake image

 

Volcanic Sushi+Sake

5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$7.00
Wok fried rice with eggs and mix vegetables topped with scallions.
Teriyaki chicken fried rice$24.00
Wok fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetables topped with grilled chicken drizzled with home made teriyaki sauce and scallions.
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
Wok fried rice with shrimp, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake

