Chicken tenders in
Gastonia
/
Gastonia
/
Chicken Tenders
Gastonia restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Reginella Italian Restaurant
1808 S YORK RD, GASTONIA
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
$7.95
More about Reginella Italian Restaurant
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
RayNathan's
4571 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia
Avg 4.7
(1106 reviews)
Chicken Fingers
$6.49
Two All-White Meat Tenders. Additional Tenders $1.29 each
More about RayNathan's
